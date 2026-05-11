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Aidan G. Stretch
Aidan Stretch is a CBS News international reporter and contributor to The Free Press based in Kyiv, Ukraine, focused on covering Russia's invasion and American foreign policy.
Tags:
War
Russia
Ukraine
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