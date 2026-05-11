KYIV — On Friday, President Trump declared a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine ahead of Russia’s “Victory Day” parade celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. Moments later, a presidential decree appeared on Ukraine’s government website. “About the parade in Moscow,” the single-article statement read. “Allow a parade to be held on May 9, 2026, in the city of Moscow.”



The declaration was short but strong on symbolism. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky had spent last week threatening to disturb the celebrations with Ukrainian drones “buzzing” overhead. While he eventually agreed to Trump’s short ceasefire, the point of the Ukrainian statement was that it would be Kyiv, not Washington, dictating the terms.

While the front line of the Ukraine war remains a grinding stalemate, Kyiv’s confidence in setting its own war aims has increased as its long-range drones have brought the war deep inside Russia’s borders. Zelensky’s threats to the Victory Day parade were more than mere posturing.