There will be “massive amounts of digital,” Kathryn Nester, the lead attorney representing Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, said Monday in court in Provo, Utah.

She meant all the online conversations, posts, memes, images, and so forth that make up the netherworld that Robinson, a 22-year-old apprentice electrician, appears to have inhabited.

Robinson, who surrendered September 11, did not appear in court. He was listening in from the Utah County Jail.

“To the jail, do we have Mr. Robinson present?” Fourth District Judge Tony Graf said into a video screen.

“Yes, Your Honor,” someone said.

Judge Graf, who was appointed in May by Utah’s Republican governor Spencer Cox, said: “Mr. Robinson, good morning to you as well.”

Ever since Kirk’s murder, the adults have been playing catch-up, trying to decode this netherworld that clashed so violently with the real world. The bullet casings with their mysterious engravings. The furries. The shitposts.

As Nester put it, Robinson’s defense attorneys have yet to “get our heads around exactly what we’re dealing with.”

Soon, we would know more.