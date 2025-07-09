Why are so many young people today turning to socialism?

By socialism I mean an economic system where the government nationalizes the means of production—if not in all industries, at least in some critical ones. But as we shall see, many of those attracted to socialism these days may be more attached to negative vibes about the status quo than any particular economic system.

This is most evident in the recent New York City electoral results of Zohran Mamdani, who did very well in the Democratic primary for mayor and is polling well ahead of sitting mayor Eric Adams and former governor Andrew Cuomo. Among other things, Mamdani has called for government-run grocery stores, rent freezes, and free buses.

These pronouncements have not created a scandal with his supporters; indeed, they have occasioned tremendous enthusiasm.