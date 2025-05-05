Tyler Cowen: Is Classical Liberalism for Losers?
For many on the right, the past decade has proven that liberalism is not strong enough to fight off illiberal challengers. They say it’s time to strike back—and use the power of the state.
Are classical liberals a bunch of pathetic losers? Losers both because they have lost in the political realm, while simultaneously handing over key institutions to the illiberal left?
That is a common charge you hear from right-wing intellectuals these days, as exemplified by commentators such as Patrick Deneen, Adrian Vermeule, Sohrab Ahmari, Christopher Rufo, and others.
Their argument is twofold.
