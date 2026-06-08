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Joe Biden
Artificial Intelligence
TV
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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
33m

Kudos once again to Bari Weiss for her courage in standing strong at CBS. As each day goes by, Pelley proves his smugness and bias. But he sure does have a great radio-TV voice. Time for MS OR CNN to sign him up. H e will fit right in. Personally I might even wat h CNN if its just pelley and scott Jennings doing an SNL 60 MINUTES remake with pelley playing Jane Curtin. Tick tick tick

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Remember, remember...'s avatar
Remember, remember...
1h

"Starmer did not allow the U.S. to strike Iran from Diego Garcia at the beginning of the war."

To paraphrase The Iron Lady, "Don't go wobbly on us, Keir."

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