Erica Komisar—psychoanalyst and crusader in the mommy wars—is sitting across from me on her couch, sipping an oat milk cappuccino and smiling a winsome smile.

It’s past 4 p.m., and she’s been saving her caffeine hit for my visit.

We’re meeting at her apartment on the Upper West Side—a gorgeous condo with high ceilings and stunning views. Her cream-colored cockapoo puppy, Chester, joins us with an agenda of his own: gnawing at his pink toy rabbit.

In recent years, Komisar has become a social media superstar—with over 300,000 followers on Instagram, she describes herself as an “author helping parents to live their best lives and raise healthier children.” She talks a lot about how so many modern mothers do not securely attach to their babies, and is best known for her zingers—parents today are “pussies,” day cares are “warehouses for children,” sleep training is “neurologically damaging.”