On Thursday night, “America’s most honest historian,” fresh off publicly self-identifying as a Nazi via sardonic social media GIF, joined a certain “kooky” ex–cable news host to discuss “the true history of the Jeffrey Epstein case.” Tens of thousands tuned in. Given that the kooky podcaster, Tucker Carlson, devoted large swaths of his speech at last weekend’s Turning Point USA conference—where I also participated in a debate—to baselessly alleging Epstein operated on American soil as a Mossad operative, and given that the “historian” was seen last month calling for the United States to bomb Tel Aviv, you probably could have guessed where the conversation would go.

But I watched, so you didn’t have to. Among the most outlandish fabrications and misrepresentations were the specific allegation that Epstein controlled a “slush fund for Israel intelligence black ops,” and the assertion that Israel is a safe haven for pedophiles and the United States’ true “boss.” Surprise!