Over the weekend, Tucker Carlson shared some alarming news: The CIA was reading his texts. The agency was preparing “some kind of criminal referral against me,” he said. They discovered that the populist podcast host was in communication with “people in Iran” before Operation Epic Fury.

If Tucker’s version of events is true, then it really is alarming. As much as I disagree with the unleashed, post–Fox News Tucker, as a broadcaster he has every right to contact sources in Iran or any other country without being spied on by our government. The notion that talking to Iranians before the war is a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act—which he claimed was the substance of the crime report the CIA is preparing against him—is a constitutional abomination.