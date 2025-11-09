Donald Trump is making America slim again.

A policy currently being hammered out under his administration would make the “so-called fat shot,” as he cheerfully calls weight-loss medications, far more affordable. TrumpRx, a government-run website launching in January, will direct consumers to places where they can buy Wegovy and Zepbound at around $350 a month; that price will drop to $245 a month within two years.

It’s a victory made possible by major concessions from pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly—which currently ask up to $1,086 a month for these drugs. In return for voluntarily lowering their prices by up to 75 percent, the companies involved will be exempted from tariffs on imported pharmaceutical products and enjoy wider inclusion of their medicines on government-approved drug lists.