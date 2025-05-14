The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Batya Ungar-Sargon
Batya Ungar-Sargon is a columnist for The Free Press and the author of Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy and Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America's Working Men and Women. She is the co-host of Free Press Live and appears regularly on Fox News, NewsNation, Sky News, and other news outlets. She is currently at work on her forthcoming book Why the Left Left the Jews, which will be published by Broadside in 2025. She is a columnist for Compact Magazine and Spiked.
Tags:
the middle east
Donald Trump
Foreign Policy
Economics
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice