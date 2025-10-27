Why is Donald Trump bailing out Argentine president Javier Milei? Why does he court El Salvador’s increasingly authoritarian President Nayib Bukele so avidly? Why did he once regularly talk about annexing Canada and Greenland? Why do we seem to be on the verge of war with Venezuela? Why the talk of possible drone strikes on drug cartels in Mexico? Why the obsession with former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro? Why did Trump recently announce an end to all subsidies to Colombia?

How to make sense of these bewildering headlines? The answer lies in an emerging story about the Trump administration’s approach to the Americas—an approach that, though I’m skeptical of its success, helps organize the flurry of news about the region.