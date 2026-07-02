The Free Press
Think for Yourself in the Forum
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
3
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Evans W's avatar
Evans W
just now

First let me say this. I voted for Trump 3 times. I like the street fighter in him more than anything, but what I reading last night had me ready to throw my computer through the window. Trumps financial disclosure was released yesterday. It was a mere 927 pages. Because I don't have all day to lay out everything, lets just look at his Crypto disclosures as it was his biggest source of income. More than every hotel, commercial building, golf course and REIT holding combined. Yes.....combined.

Trump personally made a whopping $1.4 BILLION from crypto.

His $TRUMP meme coin went from $75 to $1.68. In the first couple months about 813,000 wallets lost roughly $2 billion.

His World Liberty token fell 80%+, and almost every small buyer was locked down and couldn't sell while apparently insiders were free to trade.

For every $1 the insiders made in just fees, small traders lost roughly $20.

Trump and his partners control @ 80% of the meme coin supply. To put that into casino terms, that's like playing blackjack where the chances of you winning are 20%.

Trump and his team pocketed ~$320M in trading fees off the same people losing their shirts.

Finally, one of the most alarming ones the foreign interest/investment. An Abu Dhabi state fund ran $2 billion through his stablecoin, and 3/4 of his top coin holders are foreign. So to those not really keen on understanding the significance of this, it means anyone, anywhere, can pay the president (or his investment team) anonymously using this structure.

Now I was one of the biggest hell raisers during the Biden administration about Joe's crackhead son Hunter sitting on the board of an energy company in Ukraine for $50K a month, but that is mouse nuts compared to this IMHO. Can you even imagine the hell raising that would be taking place on the right if this shit was done by sleepy Joe and his family. I mean I've given up all hope that democrats will ever do anything good for the American people, but fuck me.....this looks like a full on bank heist.

Reply
Share
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1m

Wait...so NYC is letting out rapists, murderers, those with serial assault convictions (especially if you are attacking Jews), but this couple who climbed to the top of the spire of the Empire State Building, they are remaining in custody? What are they holding then on the law against stupidity?Of course if that really was a law no one who voted for a DSA member would be walking around free... and the mayor of NYC (Along with AOC)would be in custody at Rikers. But seriously...they couldn't just give these 2 imbeciles a desk ticket to appear for whatever law they have broken...now argue that NYC isn't broken...gahead..I dare you to try...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice