It’s Thursday, July 2. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Ruy Teixeira on why Kamala 2028 is deadly serious, and Kat Rosenfield on why “Supergirl” haters are not misogynists. Plus: Why the Declaration of Independence had no truer friend than Frederick Douglass. And more.
But first: Is the president taking us for fools?
What has been the most striking thing about Trump’s year and a half back in office? The force of his immigration crackdown? The repeated showdowns between the president and the Supreme Court? His hyperactivity on the world stage—from the Liberation Day tariffs to the Maduro raid and the strikes on Iran?
It’s a crowded field, but one answer arrived in financial disclosures published this week: how much money Donald Trump has made since he returned to the White House. It may not be the most consequential thing about Trump’s second term, but it may be the most extraordinary.
President Trump earned a staggering $2.2 billion in his first year back in office. More than $1.4 billion of that came from crypto ventures.
As we have reported before, and as we lay out in our editorial today, there is more than a whiff of corruption to these schemes.
There’s also a stench surrounding the Boeing 747 donated by the Qatari government for use as Air Force One. Trump flew on it for the first time yesterday. When he leaves office, ownership of the $400 million aircraft will transfer to the Trump Presidential Library.
Read our editorial to understand exactly what’s so wrong with these deals—and why Trump is at the center of what might just be the biggest grift in American history.
And if you see the amount Donald Trump has made in office and are asking yourself “How is this allowed?” Mene Ukueberuwa has the piece for you.
—The Editors
Great Americans
David A. Price says the Declaration of Independence, now a couple of days shy of 250 years old, had “no truer friend” than Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist orator who shook a nation to its moral core, pointing out the blatant hypocrisy in permitting chattel slavery while declaring “all men are created equal.” It’s only fitting that one of the final installments of our Great Americans series is Douglass, a man whose moral conviction still echoes throughout the pages of American history today. Read Price on the great man and his much misunderstood July 4 speech.
Who do you think deserves to be considered a Great American? Let us know your pick(s) in The Free Press Forum now!
MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS
THE NEWS
The United States refused to extend its United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a senior administration official told reporters. U.S. trade with its neighbors totals $1.9 trillion worth of goods and services each year, meaning Canada and Mexico have supplanted China to become America’s top two trading partners. President Donald Trump signed the deal in 2018 but has since soured on it.
The president embarked on the maiden flight of the new Air Force One—the Qatari-gifted $400 million retrofitted Boeing 747—as he traveled to North Dakota to visit the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library ahead of its official opening. The plane eschewed the traditional light blue hull for dark navy with red and gold accents, while its interior includes cream-colored leather seats.
A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea on Wednesday as part of an “emergency water landing,” U.S. Naval Central Command said. Three of the four crew members were rescued and are in stable condition aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, while the search continues for the fourth. The military said there was “no indication” the helicopter was shot down.
Two people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building Wednesday, apparently got engaged, and proceeded to fly a banner from the top of the skyscraper about the “power of love.” The New Jersey couple is now in custody, according to law enforcement.
Victor Willis, the lead singer of the disco group Village People, has died. The Village People’s hit song, “Y.M.C.A.,” has been a staple for President Trump at rallies and official events. Willis left the band in 1980, but returned in 2017. He was 74.
Bobby Bonilla, the former professional baseball outfielder, celebrated the start of July with his 16th $1.2 million check from his former team, the New York Mets. Bonilla hasn’t played for the club since 1999, but he’s set to receive the same payout from the franchise every July through 2035 as a result of a uniquely structured deferred contract.
First let me say this. I voted for Trump 3 times. I like the street fighter in him more than anything, but what I reading last night had me ready to throw my computer through the window. Trumps financial disclosure was released yesterday. It was a mere 927 pages. Because I don't have all day to lay out everything, lets just look at his Crypto disclosures as it was his biggest source of income. More than every hotel, commercial building, golf course and REIT holding combined. Yes.....combined.
Trump personally made a whopping $1.4 BILLION from crypto.
His $TRUMP meme coin went from $75 to $1.68. In the first couple months about 813,000 wallets lost roughly $2 billion.
His World Liberty token fell 80%+, and almost every small buyer was locked down and couldn't sell while apparently insiders were free to trade.
For every $1 the insiders made in just fees, small traders lost roughly $20.
Trump and his partners control @ 80% of the meme coin supply. To put that into casino terms, that's like playing blackjack where the chances of you winning are 20%.
Trump and his team pocketed ~$320M in trading fees off the same people losing their shirts.
Finally, one of the most alarming ones the foreign interest/investment. An Abu Dhabi state fund ran $2 billion through his stablecoin, and 3/4 of his top coin holders are foreign. So to those not really keen on understanding the significance of this, it means anyone, anywhere, can pay the president (or his investment team) anonymously using this structure.
Now I was one of the biggest hell raisers during the Biden administration about Joe's crackhead son Hunter sitting on the board of an energy company in Ukraine for $50K a month, but that is mouse nuts compared to this IMHO. Can you even imagine the hell raising that would be taking place on the right if this shit was done by sleepy Joe and his family. I mean I've given up all hope that democrats will ever do anything good for the American people, but fuck me.....this looks like a full on bank heist.
Wait...so NYC is letting out rapists, murderers, those with serial assault convictions (especially if you are attacking Jews), but this couple who climbed to the top of the spire of the Empire State Building, they are remaining in custody? What are they holding then on the law against stupidity?Of course if that really was a law no one who voted for a DSA member would be walking around free... and the mayor of NYC (Along with AOC)would be in custody at Rikers. But seriously...they couldn't just give these 2 imbeciles a desk ticket to appear for whatever law they have broken...now argue that NYC isn't broken...gahead..I dare you to try...