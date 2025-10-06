It’s Monday, October 6. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Coleman Hughes and Dave Smith debate; immigrants living in fear in Iowa; the battle for Ukrainian schoolkids’ minds. And more.

But first: Jed Rubenfeld on Trump’s revenge tour.

Which Shakespeare play are we living in: Titus Andronicus or Measure for Measure?

I’m guessing this was not the first question you asked yourself when you woke up this morning, but it’s the one Free Press columnist Jed Rubenfeld has on his mind. And the question is more urgent than you might think.

Both plays are about one of the driving motivators of our politics today: revenge. In Titus Andronicus, the antagonists’ hunger for retribution leaves the stage “dripping with chopped-off tongues, amputated limbs, severed heads, and murdered children baked and served to their mother for dinner.” In Measure for Measure, the characters follow the same logic and, by the end, all is well with the world.

Almost nine months into Trump’s second term, it’s clear the president is intent on exacting retribution. Watching this play out, the president’s critics see Titus Andronicus. His supporters see Measure for Measure. Who is right?

Jed dissects the legal, political, and moral arguments on either side and offers his answer.

‘This Isn’t a Life,’ Say Immigrants Hounded Into Hiding and Fear Mónica Cordero and Frannie Block Whenever the rideshare driver in Des Moines, Iowa, hears the ding from his app announcing a passenger pickup request, he has to check how far the rider wants to go. Why? Because ICE put an ankle monitor—which he calls a “grillete,” or shackle—on him and limited his ability to travel further than 75 miles. “Every night, I’m grateful to be in my bed but scared about tomorrow,” he tells Mónica Cordero and Frannie Block. The driver is just one of the many people Mónica and Frannie spoke to for their report on how Trump’s deportation push has transformed the lives of immigrants in Iowa. “I think the fear isn’t just for so-called criminals,” says another. “It’s for everyone, because you could be stopped just for looking Latino or speaking Spanish. The fear has grown because it feels like anyone can be targeted.” Read full story

What Happens When Russia Takes Over Your School Aidan G. Stretch As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, it seems increasingly likely that only a land swap will bring the fighting to a halt. But what does that mean for the people on the ground in those hotly contested areas? Aidan G. Stretch reports from Kupyansk, a small Ukrainian town only 25 miles from the border that has swapped hands multiple times during the conflict. Local teachers have found themselves at the center of “a brutal battle for hearts and minds—waged against the city’s children.” Read full story

Arrested Again—for Holding a Sign Josh Code In February, The Free Press’s Maddy Kearns reported on Rose Docherty, the 75-year-old woman arrested for standing outside a hospital in Scotland where abortions are performed while holding a sign above her head. She was just arrested again for exactly the same reason. Josh Code spoke to Docherty about her latest arrest, and the UK’s free speech crisis. Read full story

Coleman Hughes Debates Dave Smith

In the four months since Coleman Hughes has been podcasting with The Free Press, listeners have requested one guest more than any other: the libertarian comedian and podcaster Dave Smith. Smith has become one of the most vociferous opponents of Israel’s campaign in Gaza, and of U.S. foreign policy, in the media today. He and Coleman don’t agree on much—and so Coleman invited him on to hash it out. You won’t want to miss this one.

Israel and Hamas are meeting for ceasefire talks in Egypt on Monday. (Chris McGrath via Getty Images)

Israel and Hamas are meeting for ceasefire talks in Egypt on Monday. Trump urged all sides to “MOVE FAST” as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza “in the coming days.”

President Trump sent 300 National Guard troops into Chicago on Saturday. The move comes amid increasing clashes with immigration officials, which crested after federal agents shot a woman in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood. On Saturday, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order to block the deployment of 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. The Trump administration attempted to sidestep the ruling Sunday, deploying members of California’s National Guard to the city, but that was blocked by a second judge.

On Saturday night, a British mosque was set on fire. Authorities are investigating the fire in Peacehaven, Sussex, as a hate crime. Saturday’s incident came just days after a deadly terrorist attack at a synagogue in Manchester.

“There will start to be layoffs” if Trump decides that negotiations to end the government shutdown are “going nowhere,” said White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Sunday. Monday marks day six of the shutdown, and both parties are resigned to deadlock for now.

An FBI agent was reportedly relieved of duty after refusing to run a “perp walk” for the agency’s former director James Comey. The agent’s refusal is likely an act of protest against the DOJ’s controversial prosecution of Comey. (For more on this story, read Eli Lake on “The Case That Could Break America.”)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth helped set the world record for the most people doing simultaneous push-ups this weekend. At Saturday’s Air Force-Navy college football game, Hegseth led a group of cadets, officers, and fans in one minute of push-ups, breaking the record with 3,068 concurrent participants.

Taylor Swift’s twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released Friday, and it’s already breaking records. The album’s first track, “The Fate of Ophelia,” became the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history.

We have a packed season of conversations, debates, and live events. Here’s what’s coming up:

