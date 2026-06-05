It’s been three weeks since Donald Trump returned from his Beijing summit with Xi Jinping and asked the Chinese leader to release Ezra Jin. The Christian pastor has been imprisoned in China for nine months for practicing his faith. Back in the States, Trump told Fox’s Bret Baier he was “optimistic” Jin’s case would “get very strong consideration” from Xi.

It seemed possible. After he met with Xi Jinping, Trump informed reporters on board Air Force One that Xi was giving “very serious consideration” to Jin’s release.

Today, not only is Ezra Jin still in prison, but his lawyer, Guisheng Li, says he’s been cut off from Jin and that the pastor effectively has no contact with the outside world.