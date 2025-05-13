It’s Tuesday, May 13. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large.

But first: The art of the peace deal.

Donald Trump loves nothing more than making deals. And he has been doing little else as of late.

Early Monday morning, his administration unveiled a trade truce with China—sending stock prices soaring. A few hours later, Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, was released by Hamas in an agreement brokered with the United States that largely circumvented Israel.

Later in the day, Trump boarded Air Force One (the crummy old one, not the shiny “palace in the sky” Qatar is promising) for a swing through the Middle East. In the coming days, he’ll make stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, where he hopes to supercharge the Abraham Accords—and maybe do a little family business.

That’s just what’s happened in the last 24 hours. For weeks now, the Trump administration has been trying to broker peace deals—or at least truces—across the globe. From Kashmir to Kinshasa to Kyiv, he wants the world to start getting along.

“The days of fire and fury are over,” writes Matthew Continetti today, “for the moment.” In his column, he addresses two crucial questions. What’s behind this push for peace? And—most importantly—will it actually make the world a safer place?

How China Turns Stanford Students Into Spies Garret Molloy and Elsa Johnson When a man calling himself Charles Chen began messaging a Stanford student who was researching China, his questions seemed innocent enough—until he offered to fly her to Beijing, urged her to use a surveillance-heavy messaging app, and referenced personal details she'd never shared. Today, we're reprinting a year long investigation by The Stanford Review, which uncovered a sprawling Chinese intelligence operation at one of America's top universities, where students are targeted, tracked, and in some cases, asked a lot of questions about American technological innovation.

How China Captured Apple Bari Weiss "If China invaded Taiwan tomorrow, it'd be like a meteor strike on Apple." That's what Financial Times reporter Patrick McGee told Bari Weiss on the latest episode of Honestly. Today, we're publishing a transcript of some key moments from their conversation—like when Patrick explained why building iPhones in the U.S. is a fantasy, why Steve Jobs should never have made Tim Cook CEO, and how the tech giant "sleepwalked" into dependency on a surveillance state.

Trump Is Right About Taxing the Rich Charles Lane Trump is taking a page out of the Bernie Sanders playbook: The president reportedly plans to increase taxes on millionaires. But he seems uncharacteristically uncertain, writing on Truth Social that there's a "problem with even a 'TINY' tax increase for the RICH," and that "Republicans should probably not do it, but I'm OK if they do!!!" In his latest column, Charles Lane offers more clarity, breaking down what this tax would mean for all Americans, not just the wealthiest.

AI Will Change What It Is to Be Human. Are We Ready? Tyler Cowen and Avital Balwit Yesterday, we published the most important essay we've ever run on the artificial intelligence revolution and today, at 4 p.m. ET, Bari will host a live conversation with its authors, Tyler Cowen and Avital Balwit.

Afrikaner refugees from South Africa arrive at Dulles International Airport on May 12, 2025, in Dulles, Virginia. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson via AP Photo)

Yesterday, the White House welcomed 59 white South Africans who have been granted refugee status by the Trump administration. At a press conference, the president said the decision was a result of the “genocide that’s taking place” against white farmers in South Africa. (His claims have been challenged by a South African court, among others.)

Pope Leo XIV has called for the release of imprisoned journalists around the world. Speaking in the Vatican auditorium to around 6,000 reporters, he emphasized the responsibility of “all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press.” He also urged the media to “never give in to mediocrity.”

Harvard’s hiring practices are being investigated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which alleges that new data shows evidence of “disparate treatment based on race or sex.” The EEOC’s accusations of discrimination cite the university’s recent increases in “women, nonbinary, and/or people of color” among its faculty. (The share of non-white, tenure-track professors rose by 37 percent between 2013 and 2023.)

Apple is considering hiking prices on its fall iPhone lineup, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company is justifying the increase by pointing to new features and design changes, rather than pointing the finger at tariffs. The company’s stock—which fell 23 points in the days following “Liberation Day”—rallied yesterday in the wake of Trump’s deal with China to mutually roll back tariffs.

While Elizabeth Holmes sits in prison for defrauding Theranos investors, the father of her two children, Billy Evans, is raising money for a new blood-testing company called Haemanthus. Named for a flower known as the blood lily, the company will begin testing for diseases in pets before eventually moving on to human diagnostics.

The Golden State is home to around half of the nation’s total homeless population, and its governor has had enough. Gavin Newsom has asked hundreds of cities and counties to ban homeless encampments on public land. While he can’t force compliance, because sleeping outside isn’t illegal, he’s released over $3 billion to help cities crack down on vagrancy.

The trial of rapper and music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs began yesterday in federal court, with prosecutors accusing him of running a sex-trafficking ring that coerced its victims to participate in X-rated parties known as “freak-offs.” The first witness, hotel security guard Israel Florez, testified that he responded to a “woman in distress” and found Combs in the room with singer Cassie in the corner, sporting a black eye. (Allegedly, Combs later bought surveillance footage of the contended assault for $100,000.)