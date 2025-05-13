It’s Tuesday, May 13. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large.
Today: Trump is taking a page out of Bernie Sanders’ playbook; Chinese spies have been trying to befriend Stanford students; a potential meteor strike on Apple; and—scoop alert—the mayor of New York City establishes an office of antisemitism. All that and more coming up.
But first: The art of the peace deal.
Donald Trump loves nothing more than making deals. And he has been doing little else as of late.
Early Monday morning, his administration unveiled a trade truce with China—sending stock prices soaring. A few hours later, Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, was released by Hamas in an agreement brokered with the United States that largely circumvented Israel.
Later in the day, Trump boarded Air Force One (the crummy old one, not the shiny “palace in the sky” Qatar is promising) for a swing through the Middle East. In the coming days, he’ll make stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, where he hopes to supercharge the Abraham Accords—and maybe do a little family business.
That’s just what’s happened in the last 24 hours. For weeks now, the Trump administration has been trying to broker peace deals—or at least truces—across the globe. From Kashmir to Kinshasa to Kyiv, he wants the world to start getting along.
“The days of fire and fury are over,” writes Matthew Continetti today, “for the moment.” In his column, he addresses two crucial questions. What’s behind this push for peace? And—most importantly—will it actually make the world a safer place?
Yesterday, the White House welcomed 59 white South Africans who have been granted refugee status by the Trump administration. At a press conference, the president said the decision was a result of the “genocide that’s taking place” against white farmers in South Africa. (His claims have been challenged by a South African court, among others.)
Pope Leo XIV has called for the release of imprisoned journalists around the world. Speaking in the Vatican auditorium to around 6,000 reporters, he emphasized the responsibility of “all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press.” He also urged the media to “never give in to mediocrity.”
Harvard’s hiring practices are being investigated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which alleges that new data shows evidence of “disparate treatment based on race or sex.” The EEOC’s accusations of discrimination cite the university’s recent increases in “women, nonbinary, and/or people of color” among its faculty. (The share of non-white, tenure-track professors rose by 37 percent between 2013 and 2023.)
Apple is considering hiking prices on its fall iPhone lineup, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company is justifying the increase by pointing to new features and design changes, rather than pointing the finger at tariffs. The company’s stock—which fell 23 points in the days following “Liberation Day”—rallied yesterday in the wake of Trump’s deal with China to mutually roll back tariffs.
While Elizabeth Holmes sits in prison for defrauding Theranos investors, the father of her two children, Billy Evans, is raising money for a new blood-testing company called Haemanthus. Named for a flower known as the blood lily, the company will begin testing for diseases in pets before eventually moving on to human diagnostics.
The Golden State is home to around half of the nation’s total homeless population, and its governor has had enough. Gavin Newsom has asked hundreds of cities and counties to ban homeless encampments on public land. While he can’t force compliance, because sleeping outside isn’t illegal, he’s released over $3 billion to help cities crack down on vagrancy.
The trial of rapper and music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs began yesterday in federal court, with prosecutors accusing him of running a sex-trafficking ring that coerced its victims to participate in X-rated parties known as “freak-offs.” The first witness, hotel security guard Israel Florez, testified that he responded to a “woman in distress” and found Combs in the room with singer Cassie in the corner, sporting a black eye. (Allegedly, Combs later bought surveillance footage of the contended assault for $100,000.)
Amid mounting threats to U.S. national security from China, Alaska senator Dan Sullivan is urging military leaders to reopen a shuttered naval base in the Aleutian Islands. The facility sits 1,200 miles southwest of Anchorage on Adak Island, making it the closest U.S. military base to China.
Pope Leo also told the journalists to use their words wisely:
"“In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus proclaimed: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers’ (Mt 5:9). This is a beatitude that challenges all of us, but it is particularly relevant to you, calling each one of you to strive for a different kind of communication, one that does not seek consensus at all costs, does not use aggressive words, does not follow the culture of competition, and never separates the search for truth from the love with which we must humbly seek it,” Pope Leo XIV said.
“Peace,” he continued, “begins with each one of us: in the way we look at others, listen to others, and speak about others. In this sense, the way we communicate is of fundamental importance: We must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images, we must reject the paradigm of war.”
According to the Pope, one of the most important challenges for media today is promoting communication that moves away from the confusion of the “Tower of Babel” and the “loveless languages that are often ideological or partisan.”
“Your service, with the words you use and the style you adopt, is crucial,” he underlined. “As you know, communication is not only the transmission of information, but it is also the creation of a culture, of human and digital environments that become spaces for dialogue and discussion. In looking at how technology is developing, this mission becomes ever more necessary.' "
𝐴𝑠 𝑓𝑎𝑟 𝑎𝑠 𝐼'𝑚 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑, 𝑖𝑓 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑛'𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑆𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑎𝑡 12 𝑜'𝑐𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑘 -- 𝐼 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑘 𝑖𝑡'𝑠 𝑎𝑛 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 -- 𝐼 𝑤𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑠𝑎𝑦, 𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑙 𝑖𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑏𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑜𝑓𝑓 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑙𝑒𝑡 ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑙 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘 𝑜𝑢𝑡.
𝐼'𝑑 𝑠𝑎𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 12 𝑜'𝑐𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑘 𝑜𝑛 𝑆𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑦. 𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦'𝑟𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑 -- 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚, 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑖𝑛 𝑑𝑟𝑖𝑝𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑑𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑠, 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑡𝑤𝑜 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑒𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑓𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑤𝑜 - 𝑏𝑦 𝑆𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑎𝑡 12 𝑜'𝑐𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑘. 𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑓𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡, 𝐼 𝑤𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑠𝑎𝑦, 𝑎𝑙𝑙 ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑙 𝑖𝑠 𝑔𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘 𝑜𝑢𝑡."
Donald Trump
February 10 2025
