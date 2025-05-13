The Free Press
LIVESTREAM: How to prep for the AI takeover
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
62
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Pennie Marchetti's avatar
Pennie Marchetti
1h

Pope Leo also told the journalists to use their words wisely:

"“In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus proclaimed: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers’ (Mt 5:9). This is a beatitude that challenges all of us, but it is particularly relevant to you, calling each one of you to strive for a different kind of communication, one that does not seek consensus at all costs, does not use aggressive words, does not follow the culture of competition, and never separates the search for truth from the love with which we must humbly seek it,” Pope Leo XIV said.

“Peace,” he continued, “begins with each one of us: in the way we look at others, listen to others, and speak about others. In this sense, the way we communicate is of fundamental importance: We must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images, we must reject the paradigm of war.”

According to the Pope, one of the most important challenges for media today is promoting communication that moves away from the confusion of the “Tower of Babel” and the “loveless languages that are often ideological or partisan.”

“Your service, with the words you use and the style you adopt, is crucial,” he underlined. “As you know, communication is not only the transmission of information, but it is also the creation of a culture, of human and digital environments that become spaces for dialogue and discussion. In looking at how technology is developing, this mission becomes ever more necessary.' "

https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-leo-xiv-to-media-thank-you-for-your-service-to-the-truth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
1h

𝐴𝑠 𝑓𝑎𝑟 𝑎𝑠 𝐼'𝑚 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑, 𝑖𝑓 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑛'𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑆𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑎𝑡 12 𝑜'𝑐𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑘 -- 𝐼 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑘 𝑖𝑡'𝑠 𝑎𝑛 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 -- 𝐼 𝑤𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑠𝑎𝑦, 𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑙 𝑖𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑏𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑜𝑓𝑓 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑙𝑒𝑡 ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑙 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘 𝑜𝑢𝑡.

𝐼'𝑑 𝑠𝑎𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 12 𝑜'𝑐𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑘 𝑜𝑛 𝑆𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑦. 𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦'𝑟𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑 -- 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚, 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑖𝑛 𝑑𝑟𝑖𝑝𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑑𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑠, 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑡𝑤𝑜 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑒𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑓𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑤𝑜 - 𝑏𝑦 𝑆𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑎𝑡 12 𝑜'𝑐𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑘. 𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑓𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡, 𝐼 𝑤𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑠𝑎𝑦, 𝑎𝑙𝑙 ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑙 𝑖𝑠 𝑔𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘 𝑜𝑢𝑡."

Donald Trump

February 10 2025

@POTUS ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice