With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. He writes a daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

At the end of the Passover story, there is a scene that might be familiar. Standing on the edge of the Red Sea, with the Egyptian army approaching, the Bible records that many Israelites wanted to turn back. According to rabbinic sources, one leader of the Jewish tribes, Nachshon ben Aminadav, stepped forward, throwing himself into the water, at which point the sea miraculously split. This is the miracle Jews will celebrate tonight during the last nights of Passover.

While rabbinic sources place the time of this historical event at midnight, this year’s point of no return will occur at 3 a.m. in Israel, when Donald Trump’s ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz—or incur his wrath—expires.