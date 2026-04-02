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Donald Trump
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Iran
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Mladen Andrijasevic's avatar
Mladen Andrijasevic
3dEdited

Why is the Artemis II flight treated with so little interest? I actually wrote an email to the FP, with no response yet: “ Why has there not been a single article on Artemis II in The Free Press? I still remember the excitement in Dec.1968 when we were taken to our high school hall in Belgrade, Yugoslavia to watch the first view of Earth from the Moon’s orbit, live from Apollo 8! At home we used to plot the progress of the spacecraft on millimeter paper, the sizes of Earth, Moon and distance all in the right proportion. We felt elated by the progress humankind had made. Today - almost nothing. What has happened to our civilization?”

Believe me, it is with much more pleasure that I look forward to hearing about the Trans-Lunar Injection which is supposed to happen at 8:00 p.m. EDT (3 a.m. April 3, IDT) , than I am looking forward to the next alert of an incoming Iranian missile. With Artemis II - finally a good use of missiles!

https://planetary.s3.amazonaws.com/web/assets/pictures/artemis-ii-missionmap.png

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Nobodyknowsnothing's avatar
Nobodyknowsnothing
3d

Thanks President Trump! Higher gas prices and food prices are exactly the reasons your were elected you mendacious grifter. Hey at least you have made billions as well as your cronies and you still have most of your brainless cult on your side until they lose their jobs and can't blame Biden for that!

The war in Iran threatens to raise grocery bills in the U.S just months before a critical U.S. election.

The war and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran have rocked the global economy. Oil and gasoline prices have soared, fertilizer costs have spiked and markets have plummeted.

Those factors are likely to lead to higher costs for consumers, economists warn.

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