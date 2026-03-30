The Free Press
Shop our new merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Trae Stephens
Trae Stephens is a Partner at Founders Fund, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Anduril Industries, a defense technology company focused on autonomous systems, and a Co-Founder of Sol, a next generation wearable e-reader.
Tags:
Technology
Silicon Valley
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice