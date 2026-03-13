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DEBATE: Do We Need God?
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Tags:
Antisemitism
Israel
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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
30mEdited

Thank you @FP!

Please also track generalized terrorist violence in the US. Although there will be *significant* overlap - your readers should also be able to access numbers on the larger trend - because noone else is doing it! I live in NYC and most of my world is non-Jewish. Because many of my friends follow msm and do not read Jewish affinity sources they are wholly unaware of recent terrorist attacks across the US.

Just One Example: On *Thursday* most felt ‘details were still slowly pouring out’ about the nature of the previous Sunday’s ISIS attempted bombing near the City mayoralty’s residence!!! And their msm-inspired ignorance is putting *all* of us at risk.

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Judy Watson's avatar
Judy Watson
1h

If the war in Iran is won it will be due to the technological brilliance of the Israelis. FYI about 20 years ago a friend of mine told me that Putin, who hates jews, allowed those with even 10% of jewish blood, to leave Russia. As Israel had an open door policy they emigrated there. I recall meeting a woman working in the cosmetic section of the old Robinsons in the valley. If the word JEWISH was on your passport she told me, you could not get a job, no matter how many degrees, in Russia. So, Putin's antisemitism was the best thing that ever happened to Israel as they received doctors, engineers, scientists and quickly rose to achieve technological genius. I even recall 60 Minutes doing a special on AI before we knew what it was and it began in Israel. So, one man's curse is another man's genius.

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