Hope you all had a great Canadian Thanksgiving! Welcome back to This Week in Canada, where bromance really might get Mark Carney somewhere, the speech police accumulate even more power, and compassionate justice means not deporting the creep. Let’s dive in!

Canadians were watching our prime minister’s second visit to the White House like nervous hockey fans in overtime. If you like Mark Carney, you were praying last week that he would score one for Team Canada. If you don’t like him, you were secretly hoping that he would get Zelensky’d.

Carney came ready to flatter a president who wants to be flattered, hailing Donald Trump as a “transformative president” who has boosted North Atlantic Treaty Organization spending and “resolved conflicts from the India-Pakistan border to the Middle East.” Carney even went biblical: “For the first time in decades—hundreds of years, thousands of years—this prospect of peace that you’ve made possible, Canada stands foursquare behind those efforts.”

There was a moment when it seemed like Carney might nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump, basking in the glow, called Carney “a world-class leader,” “a great prime minister,” and a “tough negotiator.”

And then Carney cleverly pivoted from praise to pitch, hinting that a Canada-U.S. trade deal could unlock over a trillion dollars in Canadian investment.