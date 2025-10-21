Welcome to an action-packed This Week in Canada, where America is rebuilding its manufacturing base while Canada holds press conferences about the ones that got away, China is back on our good side, Doug Ford quotes Ronald Reagan to MAGA voters, and Mélanie Joly gets a surprising drinking buddy. Let’s jump in!

“Car assembly is going to be in America, and there is nothing Canada can do about it,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared the day after our prime minister’s visit to the White House on October 7. Automaker Stellantis quickly proved how right Lutnick was.

The company announced that it will shift production of the Jeep Compass, a compact sport utility vehicle, to Belvidere, Illinois, from Brampton, Ontario, as part of a $13 billion plan to expand U.S. manufacturing. Stellantis said that the giant investment will create over 5,000 jobs in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.