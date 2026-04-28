Welcome back to This Week in Canada, where trade talks are getting saucy, we have a nursing emergency, and two political opposites have more in common than they care to admit. Let’s jump in!

Things had been unusually quiet on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade front. But quiet sometimes means that someone is about to flip over the table. And that is exactly what U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick did last week.

At a conference in Washington, D.C., he mocked Canada’s negotiating posture on the upcoming review of USMCA, the trade pact governing most of North American trade. A key July deadline looms over whether Canada can preserve the deal’s current exemptions—or face a more protectionist framework.