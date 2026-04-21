Welcome back to This Week in Canada, where young workers line up for jobs they can’t get and scorn ones they don’t want, money flows out, and MAID will receive less scrutiny. Let’s jump in!

Glenn Cormier runs a pub on Bowen Island, a community of about 4,000 people less than an hour from downtown Vancouver. His problem isn’t having enough business. It’s finding someone to cook the food on the Bowen Island Pub’s menu. The island is reachable only by boat and ferry, and the local labor pool is thin. The workers who are nearby don’t seem interested.

“We have seen a decline in the interest of young people to go into the culinary arts,” Cormier told me. Casual dining, in particular, “is really not appealing to young Canadians.” He is able to find servers, but “if you don’t have the cook, you’re out of luck.”