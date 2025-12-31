As part of our celebration of America at 250, we’ve started a weekly newsletter by historian Jonathan Horn. Learn what happened this week in American history, why it matters, and what else you should see and read in The Free Press and beyond. This week Jonathan looks at how an early American plan to conquer Canada met disaster. To get this newsletter in your inbox every week, sign up here. —The Editors

When America Invaded Canada

For all the talk of President Donald Trump breaking with traditions in foreign policy, he has returned the United States to one of its oldest policies when it comes to relations with its neighbor to the north. Long before the 47th president mused about making Canada the 51st state, leaders of the American Revolution entertained the hope that Canada would join them as the 14th colony—and, in the event of independence, the 14th state. Two hundred fifty years ago this week, those hopes suffered a serious setback at the Battle of Quebec.

With our America at 250 coverage this month having focused on religious liberty, it’s fitting to finish December with the story of the failed attempt at union between the largely Protestant 13 colonies and the mostly Catholic population above them in Canada. When General George Washington dispatched a thousand troops to Quebec in September 1775, he gave their commander—the courageous and cantankerous Colonel Benedict Arnold—strict instructions for winning the hearts and minds of the Canadian people. “I also give it in Charge to you to avoid all Disrespect or Contempt of the Religion of the Country,” Washington wrote. “While we are Contending for our own Liberty, we should be very cautious of violating the Rights of Conscience in others.” As the end of the year approached at his headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Washington eagerly awaited good tidings from Canada.