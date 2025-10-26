Welcome to Things Worth Remembering, in which writers share a poem or a paragraph that all of us should commit to heart. This week, in the run-up to Halloween, Tiya Miles has a series about witches, ghosts, monsters, and magic on her mind. Here she reflects on the tales of Harry Potter—and what they teach kids about power, and those who seek it.

I became a fan of Harry Potter at the same time I became a mother.

Just before Christmas 2003, after a harrowing pregnancy, I gave birth to twins with medical complications. They left the neonatal intensive care unit in January, released in the winter of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Bitter winds, heavy snow, and fears of respiratory syncytial virus, which would have been deadly to the fragile little ones, kept us housebound for months.