This week, Mary Katharine Ham remembers James Van Der Beek, the "Dawson's Creek" star who died Wednesday at age 48—and on a 2021 message to his six children that distilled his extraordinary approach to life.

I was on my way to the gym when I heard of James Van Der Beek’s death Wednesday at the age of 48. It was not a surprise. I knew he was fighting cancer, thanks to my enduring obsession with the teen idol from my adolescence.

The premiere of Dawson’s Creek in 1998 was the first time I ever hosted a watch party. I was 17 and invited my friends over to my parents’ basement. Not the kind you see all over social media now, with tasteful light fixtures and wainscoting, but one from a different time, with a broken-down Naugahyde sofa, a flickery Zenith set, and exposed ductwork. It was a place to hide teenagers away, and we were happy to snag snacks and settle in for our delectation at the hands of The WB, a new network that became known for its “beautiful angsty teenagers maybe having sex in beautiful nostalgic Americana landscapes.”