Things Worth Remembering: Nora Ephron on Being a Mom
When debating with a 4-year-old about what color of plate is acceptable for his dinner, you may realize: Motherhood is absurd, and very funny.
63
Welcome to “Things Worth Remembering,” in which writers share a poem or a paragraph that all of us should commit to heart. Today, to mark Mother’s Day, Hadley Freeman reflects on the late, great Nora Ephron, who wrote an essay that perfectly captures how hard, yet hilarious, having kids can be.
When I was asked to write an article for Mother’s Day I thou…