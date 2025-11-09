Welcome to Things Worth Remembering, in which writers share a poem or a paragraph that all of us should commit to heart. This week, former Marine Corps officer Phil Klay marks Veterans Day by reflecting on William Butler Yeats’s “An Irish Airman Foresees His Death”—and what it taught him about the strange horror and beauty of war.

It wasn’t all the yelling and running and push-ups and crawling through mud that I found difficult during my Marine Corps training; it was the boredom.

Fire watch—standing guard while others sleep—is boring. Waiting around at the rifle range is boring. Humping is boring, if only because “humping” does not mean what you think it does (it means a forced march, usually while carrying heavy gear).

Marines dealt with the boredom in different ways. My method was to memorize poetry.