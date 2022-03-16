Mar 16 • 38M

Things Worth Fighting For

 
Bari Weiss
For the past three weeks, we have watched the people of Ukraine and their president breathe life into virtues that many of us thought were dead or on life support: duty, sacrifice, responsibility, leadership…and courage. Unbelievable courage. 


The Ukrainian people know what they’re fighting for. Do we?


Today, no interview. Instead Bari speaks about what we can learn from watching President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. To read the full text, please go to: bariweiss.substack.com

