Nivriti Agaram is not someone you’d expect to be chanting anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) slogans.

Agaram, 21, is the daughter of Indian immigrants. She moved to the U.S. when she was 2 years old and became a citizen five years ago. In the 2024 presidential election, her first vote, Agaram cast her ballot for Donald Trump, in no small part because of her belief in the need for a strong border.

“Trump was the only one talking about immigration. Kamala was too scared to talk about it,” Agaram said.

But this past weekend, Agaram bought a ticket to fly from Washington, D.C., to Minneapolis, where she waved an American flag to protest Trump’s “unconstitutional” immigration tactics.