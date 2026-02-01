They Voted for Trump—and They’re Appalled by ICE
Maya Sulkin talks to Trump voters who prioritized border security but say they didn’t expect mass deportations to look like this.
Upgrade to Listen
3
Nivriti Agaram is not someone you’d expect to be chanting anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) slogans.
Agaram, 21, is the daughter of Indian immigrants. She moved to the U.S. when she was 2 years old and became a citizen five years ago. In the 2024 presidential election, her first vote, Agaram cast her ballot for Donald Trump, in no small part because of her belief in the need for a strong border.
“Trump was the only one talking about immigration. Kamala was too scared to talk about it,” Agaram said.
But this past weekend, Agaram bought a ticket to fly from Washington, D.C., to Minneapolis, where she waved an American flag to protest Trump’s “unconstitutional” immigration tactics.
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In