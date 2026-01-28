It’s Wednesday, January 28. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Rachel Goldberg-Polin reflects on what comes after “Bring them home.” Tyler Cowen on how AI will change religion. River Page on a TV show about closeted gay hockey players that has caused a “mass psychosis event.”

But first: Olivia Reingold reports from Minneapolis.

“They messed with the wrong city,” Mary Irene Slatt, a 48-year-old realtor, told The Free Press’s Olivia Reingold in Minneapolis yesterday.

Slatt is one of the many protesters who have opposed the massive federal deportation operation in the city in recent months—and who now, four days after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, sees signs that the Trump administration is reversing course.

Another is Kevyn Burger. “They will never say we won,” Burger said of ICE. “But we know it.”

In her dispatch today, Olivia reports on how things have changed in Minneapolis since the killing of Alex Pretti—and what the city’s residents think will come next.

—The Editors

Rachel Goldberg-Polin: When the Last Hostage Came Home Rachel Goldberg-Polin On Monday, the body of the final hostage in Gaza was returned to Israel. It marks the end of the 843-day campaign to “Bring them home.” Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh was killed in captivity by Hamas, reflects on a moment that brought a mix of grief and relief and asks: Where do we go from here? Read full story

Can AI Help Us Find God? Tyler Cowen A new study found that a majority of sermons in Christian churches are likely co-written with AI. At a time when AI knows more about the Bible than most human specialists, and religious figures disagree about the appropriate uses of technology, Tyler Cowen wonders: Will machines advance the spiritual development of the world—and should they have any significant role in religious observance? Read full story

Everyone Needs to Stop Being So Weird About the Gay Hockey Show River Page Heated Rivalry, a steamy new show about closeted gay hockey players, dropped on HBO late last year to great fanfare. Then things got weird. Today, River Page unpacks the internet meltdowns, broken taboos, and harassment campaigns that have created what one of the show’s co-stars called a “mass psychosis event.” Read full story

What Happened to Columbia’s Antisemitism Monitor? Maya Sulkin Last year, Columbia University hired a monitor to make sure the school kept its promises to fight antisemitism. But last week, the university replaced that consultant, Bart Schwartz, citing “administrative and logistical reasons.” Today, Maya Sulkin reports on the real reason behind the shuffle. Read full story

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at the National Response Coordination Center on January 24 in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago via Getty Images)

Senator John Fetterman asked President Trump to fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem yesterday amid the controversy over her handling of the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend. “Americans have died,” Fetterman wrote to Trump on X yesterday. “She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy.”

TikTok settled a lawsuit in California court Tuesday. The suit accused the company of intentionally addicting teens to the social media platform. The Chinese-owned app is the first major tech company to settle such a case, as similar lawsuits continue against Meta, Alphabet, and Snapchat, alleging their platforms cause psychological harm.

The chief judge of Minnesota’s federal court ordered acting ICE director Todd Lyons to appear in court to explain his failure to comply with previous court orders related to Trump’s immigration crackdown. “The Court’s patience is at an end,” Judge Patrick Schiltz wrote.

UPS will cut 30,000 jobs and shut down 24 facilities in 2026 as part of a shift away from low-margin Amazon shipments, the organization said yesterday. After cutting 48,000 jobs last year, the world’s largest package delivery company targeted about $3 billion in savings.

The death toll from Winter Storm Fern, which hit the eastern and southern U.S. last weekend, rose to at least 34 amid continued power outages and below-freezing temperatures. Half a million Americans are without electricity as forecasters monitor the possibility of another significant winter storm hitting the East Coast this weekend.

The U.S. sent a delegation from ICE to provide security at the Winter Olympics in Italy, prompting confusion and outrage among locals who disapprove of the agency’s activity in Minneapolis. “They don’t do immigration enforcement operations in a foreign country, obviously,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Tuesday.

Neil Young is offering free streaming of his entire discography to residents of Greenland amid tensions between the U.S. and NATO over control of the Danish-owned land mass. “I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government,” Young wrote on his blog yesterday.

U.S. population growth slowed to one of its lowest rates in history, according to numbers released by the Census Bureau on Tuesday. Over the past year, America’s population increased by only 1.8 million as immigration plummeted by more than 50 percent from 2024 amid President Trump’s increased focus on border security.