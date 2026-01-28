It’s Wednesday, January 28. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Rachel Goldberg-Polin reflects on what comes after “Bring them home.” Tyler Cowen on how AI will change religion. River Page on a TV show about closeted gay hockey players that has caused a “mass psychosis event.”
But first: Olivia Reingold reports from Minneapolis.
“They messed with the wrong city,” Mary Irene Slatt, a 48-year-old realtor, told The Free Press’s Olivia Reingold in Minneapolis yesterday.
Slatt is one of the many protesters who have opposed the massive federal deportation operation in the city in recent months—and who now, four days after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, sees signs that the Trump administration is reversing course.
Another is Kevyn Burger. “They will never say we won,” Burger said of ICE. “But we know it.”
In her dispatch today, Olivia reports on how things have changed in Minneapolis since the killing of Alex Pretti—and what the city’s residents think will come next.
—The Editors
Senator John Fetterman asked President Trump to fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem yesterday amid the controversy over her handling of the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend. “Americans have died,” Fetterman wrote to Trump on X yesterday. “She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy.”
TikTok settled a lawsuit in California court Tuesday. The suit accused the company of intentionally addicting teens to the social media platform. The Chinese-owned app is the first major tech company to settle such a case, as similar lawsuits continue against Meta, Alphabet, and Snapchat, alleging their platforms cause psychological harm.
The chief judge of Minnesota’s federal court ordered acting ICE director Todd Lyons to appear in court to explain his failure to comply with previous court orders related to Trump’s immigration crackdown. “The Court’s patience is at an end,” Judge Patrick Schiltz wrote.
UPS will cut 30,000 jobs and shut down 24 facilities in 2026 as part of a shift away from low-margin Amazon shipments, the organization said yesterday. After cutting 48,000 jobs last year, the world’s largest package delivery company targeted about $3 billion in savings.
The death toll from Winter Storm Fern, which hit the eastern and southern U.S. last weekend, rose to at least 34 amid continued power outages and below-freezing temperatures. Half a million Americans are without electricity as forecasters monitor the possibility of another significant winter storm hitting the East Coast this weekend.
The U.S. sent a delegation from ICE to provide security at the Winter Olympics in Italy, prompting confusion and outrage among locals who disapprove of the agency’s activity in Minneapolis. “They don’t do immigration enforcement operations in a foreign country, obviously,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Tuesday.
Neil Young is offering free streaming of his entire discography to residents of Greenland amid tensions between the U.S. and NATO over control of the Danish-owned land mass. “I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government,” Young wrote on his blog yesterday.
U.S. population growth slowed to one of its lowest rates in history, according to numbers released by the Census Bureau on Tuesday. Over the past year, America’s population increased by only 1.8 million as immigration plummeted by more than 50 percent from 2024 amid President Trump’s increased focus on border security.
Russia is offering cash bonuses to citizens who agree to fight in Ukraine, along with commuted sentences for prisoners, and a fast track to citizenship for foreigners. So far, some foreign nationals from South Asia have reported being swindled into enlisting by Russian military recruiters who promised them non-combat jobs.
Re: the Carney story. "Why didn’t a European leader deliver the kind of speech that Carney did in Davos?" Because the USA doesn't border Europe. We border Canada and will come to their aid to protect ourselves. We are the Canadian security system.
Original subscriber. Never thought I’d say this, but it may be time to go. Is it worth $100/year to get Nellie on (most) Fridays?