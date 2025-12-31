It’s Wednesday, December 31. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Will Zohran Mamdani keep New York’s top antisemitism official? Is “Marty Supreme” a victim of its own success? Eli Lake on how Seymour Hersh lost his investigative mojo. And much more.

Under Mamdani, New York City’s Top Antisemitism Official Doesn’t Know If He Will Stay or Go Olivia Reingold In less than 24 hours, Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in as the new mayor of New York City. Yet Moshe Davis, the director of the city’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, does not know whether he will still have a job when that happens. He talks exclusively to The Free Press’s Olivia Reingold. Read full story

The Trouble with Quitting the ‘Trump-Kennedy Center’ Kat Rosenfield Since Trump unilaterally, and some argue illegally, affixed his name to the Kennedy Center, performers have pulled out of shows at the Washington, D.C., venue. New Year’s Eve concerts have been canceled, as has a performance of “Hamilton.” Critics of the president present a binary choice for artists: boycott and join the resistance, or be labeled a collaborator. Not so fast, argues Kat Rosenfield.

‘Marty Supreme’ Is a Victim of Its Own Hype Suzy Weiss Timothée Chalamet’s Ping-Pong epic “Marty Supreme” arrives on a wave of blimps, viral stunts, and unprecedented marketing hype. But does the movie live up to the PR spectacle? Suzy Weiss has the verdict.

How Seymour Hersh Lost His Investigative Groove Eli Lake A new Netflix documentary spotlights Seymour Hersh, one of the great investigative reporters of the 20th century. But something happened to the journalist who exposed the My Lai massacre and dragged the CIA’s darkest secrets into daylight, and late in his career he found himself laundering the reputation of Syrian tyrant Bashar al-Assad. Eli Lake investigates one of the investigative greats, and asks: How did he lose his way? Read full story

