The Free Press
Introducing: The Free Press Community
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview
The WWII Novel That Explains America
Shilo Brooks
54M
Pulitzer Prize–winning historian Jon Meacham breaks down ‘The Winds of War.’

In this special episode, Shilo Brooks is joined by Pulitzer Prize–winning historian Jon Meacham at the Jack Miller Center’s annual summit on civic education.

They took the stage at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the perfect setting for a discussion about one of Meacham’s favorite books: The Winds of War. Written by Herman Wouk and publ…

Subscribe to Unlock This Story
Support fearless journalism and unlock all of The Free Press—your first week is on us.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or start your free trial
Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
Tags:
War
Books
Education
World War II
History
Literature

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice