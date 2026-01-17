Welcome back to The Weekend Press! Today, the Metropolitan Opera has reimagined the forlorn lover in “Carmen” as an ICE agent, and Liel Leibovitz is not happy about it; Sascha Seinfeld writes an ode to the dearly departed app that taught her what a meme is. And more! But first. . .
Imagine a world in which you could spend all day watching television, drinking gin and tonics, and ignoring the phone when it rings because someone else will pick it up. In which you don’t have to fight for anything, or work very hard, or try to charm someone into going on a date with you. Sounds pretty good, right?
Wrong, says Rod Dreher. A world with no struggle, no hardship, no effort is not a world worth living in. That was the lesson of Aldous Huxley’s novel Brave New World, published in 1932, and it’s the lesson of its modern-day descendant, the Apple TV show Pluribus.
Written by Vince Gilligan, who gave us Breaking Bad, the show imagines what it would be like to live in a very high-tech, very relaxing dystopia, in which nobody disagrees or offends, because everyone is living a life of endless ease. The protagonist is a woman who resists—who’s fighting for the right to be miserable, and annoyed, and passionate, and free.
You’ll root for her, says Rod. In a wonderfully enlightening essay, he explains why Pluribus—which gives us everything we want, then reminds us that “to be human is not to be perfect”—is essential viewing for anyone currently living a comfortable life.
After this week’s news that the “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams had died, Coleman Hughes wrote an excellent essay about how Adams made him a better thinker. We also ran a great excerpt of a new book by Baptist pastor Ryan P. Burge about why his churches keep closing. Catch up on both—plus the latest column from Arthur Brooks:
How should you spend your weekend? We asked our producer Isaac Grafstein for his recommendations . . .
📚 Read . . . I somehow made it this far in life without ever reading Catch-22, but I finally picked it up recently and was transfixed. With global tensions mounting, Joseph Heller’s classic satire about the absurdity of war is the perfect novel for this moment—and it’s also very funny. If your attention span has been hopelessly degraded by the internet, listen to this podcast about the book instead.
💆♂️Buy . . . After a proper dose of postwar disillusionment, it’s time for some self-care. I recently tried out a scalp spa. Have you ever seen the crusty, Parmesan-like skin on your head under a microscope? Neither had I. But that’s what happens in a scalp spa. I know it doesn’t sound relaxing, but I promise that it’s very satisfying to get the flakes scrubbed away and then look under the microscope again, at your squeaky clean scalp, like a pressure-washed driveway or freshly Zamboni’d ice. It’s also good for hair growth.
🍳 Eat . . . Peking duck. There is nothing better. If you’ve never had it, I strongly suggest organizing a group dinner immediately and demolishing one. Fair warning, though: This dish may inspire a sudden and powerful urge to renounce your American citizenship and move to Beijing forever.
Behold, a still from the beautifully shot “Pluribus,” which Rod Dreher recommends in today’s Weekend Press:
That’s all, folks! Enjoy the weekend.
The Free Press earns a commission from any purchases made through all book links in this article.
When I saw the teaser regarding Pluribus, my mind immediately thought about the globalist utopian themes song "Imagine" and then the movie Pleasantville, in my opinion the former being claptrap and the latter underrated and now pretty much forgotten.
But do not fear : after seeing the piece on the Met and its imbecilic prostituting we afe no.where close to any kind of idyllic normalcy. Then again since 2020 ( riots , rampant fraud, perhaps the nuttiest governor of all time) we now know what normal means in the frozen tundra of a state exhibiting non stop hatred yet calling itself nice not to mention the fact that it touts having 10000 lakes while calmer Wisconsin has more lakes or so i have been told by folks who live in Northern Wisconsin ( Milwaukee and Madison of course look to Minneapolis as what they want to be when they fully "mature" or is it "ripen"?
Nice job Mr Dreher
In Dreher’s fantasy, “the protagonist is a woman who resists—who’s fighting for the right to be miserable, and annoyed…”
Sounds the women at an anti-ICE riot