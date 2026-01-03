The Free Press
The U.S. Captured Maduro. What Comes Next?
Rafaela Siewert
1HR 0M
Niall Ferguson and Elliott Abrams join Rafaela Siewert to discuss the latest developments.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Venezuelans awoke to the sound of U.S. helicopters overhead. Per President Donald Trump, the U.S. conducted a “large-scale strike” on facilities in what he has dubbed the “narco state” of Venezuela.

The U.S. has arrested Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Hours after the swift operation, Attorney General Pa…

Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Donald Trump
Foreign Policy
Venezuela
Latin America

