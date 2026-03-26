The Two Types of People Who Never Find Happiness

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Life is short. How do we live it well?
Harvard professor Arthur Brooks has spent years studying happiness. In this episode, he joins Shilo to explore what neuroscience, faith, and philosophy reveal about how to live a happy …
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