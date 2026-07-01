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Supreme Court
Socialism
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Rufus T. Firefly's avatar
Rufus T. Firefly
28m

Nina Totenberg, an old gasbag who fancies herself the Queen Mother in the court of professional babblers and scribblers, is proof we need term limits on journalists as much as politicians, too. Let's not forget how she tried to shank Clarence Thomas back in 1991.

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Tom Sparks's avatar
Tom Sparks
31m

I’m definitely not a “living Constitution” guy, but birthright citizenship was set up long before jet airplanes can whisk a woman into the country to give birth and then fly back with her US citizen newborn. Things change.

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