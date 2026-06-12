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The Start-Up Spirit Behind America’s Founding, with Arthur Herman
Aaron MacLean
46M
How America’s founder mentality built both its economy and its arsenal
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Arthur Herman, senior research fellow at the Civitas Institute at the University of Texas at Austin and author of Founder’s Fire: From 1776 to the Age of Trump, joins School of War to discuss how America’s Founding Fathers helped create a culture of innovation in technology, industry, and warfare. Who are the most important founders of the past and pres…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
Defense
Tech
History
Business

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