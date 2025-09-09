The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
66
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Kathlene's avatar
Kathlene
6m

I can boil the Democrats problem down to one question: why are bad actors more important than ordinary people?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
7m

More from David Keyes https://x.com/davidmkeyes/status/1965070178536046671?s=46

A Palestinian Authority official called to kill every infidel. Today, two Palestinian terrorists heeded that call. To save lives, stop funding the Palestinian Authority -- immediately.

TFree Press made a terrible mistake today portraying Abbas’ PA as moderate and condemn pm Ning of yesterday’s horror

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice