Aug 10 • 57M

The Senate’s Only Black Republican Says: Stop Being Pessimistic

 
0:00
-56:47
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Honestly with Bari Weiss to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Bari Weiss
The most interesting conversations in American life now happen in private. This show is bringing them out of the closet. Stories no one else is telling and conversations with the most fascinating people in the country, every week from former New York Times and Wall Street Journal journalist Bari Weiss.
Episode details
Comments

Tim Scott is a rare bird: He is the only black Republican in the Senate. But the quality that makes him arguably more unique at the moment is his optimism.


Much of that optimism comes from his own story. Scott’s grandfather picked cotton in the segregated south. He never learned to read or write. Within two generations, without money or connections, his grandson became a U.S. senator from South Carolina.


Scott is frustrated at all the pessimism, including from inside his own party— and he’s frustrated at the notion that America is in decline. Or that perhaps we are heading for some kind of crack up. Or civil war. He makes the case for optimism in his new book: America, A Redemption Story.


I hope Scott is right. But also, as you’ll hear in our conversation, I see very, very good reasons for Americans to be fed up with the state of the union and deeply worried about the future of our democracy.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices