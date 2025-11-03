The Free Press
Camilo Ortiz
Camilo Ortiz, PhD, ABPP, is an associate professor in the clinical psychology doctoral program at Long Island University-Post. He is also the co-developer of Independence Therapy, a revolutionary new approach to treating child anxiety, and a partner at Cognitive Behavioral Associates, located in Great Neck, NY.
Julia Martin Burch
Julia Martin Burch, PhD, is a clinical child psychologist and founder and director of Do What Works, a group practice dedicated to providing evidence-based therapy to young people and their families.
MAHA
Mental Health
Family
