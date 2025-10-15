It’s Wednesday, October 15. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: On Breaking History, Eli Lake explores how the home of free speech embraced censorship. Obama speechwriter David Litt explains how his old boss launched podcast politics. Ashley Rindsberg investigates how Reddit created the first digital ghetto. And Peter Coy asks: Who cares if AI is a bubble? All that and much more.
On Monday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics to Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt, and Joel Mokyr “for having explained innovation-driven economic growth.”
In other words, all three recipients have spent their careers grappling with variations on one of the biggest questions out there: How does progress happen?
For Mokyr, an American Israeli economic historian, economic growth and technological innovation is a rare exception in human history. “By and large, the forces opposing technological progress have been stronger than those striving for changes,” he writes in The Lever of Riches. “The study of technological progress is therefore a study of exceptionalism, of cases in which as a result of rare circumstances, the normal tendency of society to slide toward stasis and equilibrium was broken.” (h/t Alex Tabarrok.)
“A study of exceptionalism” would be a good alternative title for America at 250, our year-long series celebrating this exceptional country as it passes the quarter-millennium mark (read all about it here). And, as luck would have it, this month’s installment focuses on some of the same questions as the Nobel winners do.
It’s all about American innovation: the nonstop technological revolution that has been a constant of American life for 250 years, from John Fitch and Robert Fulton to Elon Musk and Jensen Huang. In the next few days, expect essays on everything from the brilliance of the humble shipping container to the rise of techno-pessimism. Later this week we’ll bring you Bari in conversation with one of the great innovators of today, Anduril founder Palmer Luckey. And click here to vote on what you think is the most influential American invention of all time.
To kick things off, we’re proud to present our dear friend, the journalist turned Silicon Valley investor Katherine Boyle. She writes about how America—and especially American tech companies—came to dominate the world.
Mokyr’s answer to the question of what drives innovation is culture. Ideas, not raw materials or imperial conquest, are ultimately what give us prosperity and technological progress. America’s first quarter millennium bears that out. Katherine argues that one idea—and one constitutional amendment in particular—is the key to understanding what turned Palo Alto from a sleepy university town into a world-famous innovation hub. Don’t miss Katherine on what powers American innovation.
—Oliver Wiseman
News organizations have roundly denounced strict new Pentagon reporting rules. Everyone from The New York Times and CNN to Fox News and Newsmax has refused to sign on to the policy that restricts access to certain areas of the Pentagon to members of the press and requires them to pledge not to obtain unauthorized material. The one outlet on board with the changes? One America News Network.
Members of Hamas carried out public executions of blindfolded Palestinians in the days since the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. If Hamas doesn’t disarm, “we will disarm them,” warned Trump on Tuesday. (Watch our video report on Hamas’s crackdown.)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from Infowars founder Alex Jones over the $1.4 billion judgment levied against him for defaming the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, an event he called a hoax staged by crisis actors. Jones filed for bankruptcy in 2022.
ICE’s use of a full-body restraint device, known as a WRAP, to restrict individuals during deportation has prompted accusations of inhumane treatment. “It was the most painful thing I’ve been through,” said a deportee who was restrained by a WRAP device for most of his 10-hour deportation flight.
Instagram announced sweeping changes to its content restrictions for teenagers on Tuesday, introducing guidelines based on the film industry’s PG-13 rating, and restricting adult content and some inappropriate accounts altogether. The new rules will also apply to AI chatbots accessed by teenage users on the platform.
A new version of ChatGPT will communicate in a “human-like way,” even providing “erotica for verified adults,” Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, said in a Tuesday post on X. Altman said that the move is now possible thanks to “new tools” developed by OpenAI to mitigate risks for those with mental health issues.
Corey Balmer, the arsonist who firebombed the residence of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, pleaded guilty to the arson attack on Tuesday and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison. Balmer said the attack was to show Shapiro that he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.”
Multiple airports across the country are refusing to air a video of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming the government shutdown on congressional Democrats. The video, according to critics, potentially violates the Hatch Act, a 1939 law requiring federal programs to be administered in a nonpartisan manner.
People who are frequently connected with friends age more slowly compared to those who do not socialize with friends, according to a new study conducted by the U.S. National Institute on Aging. Researchers found that social connectivity can also act as “preventative care,” regulating stress and reducing inflammation.
Hamas has been publicly executing people their entire rule including during the war. Only now do people seem to pay attention?
Did I miss it? Was there coverage of the crypto crash? That wiped out msn6 people and many billions? If not trillions?
The crash occurred right after Trump announced 100% tariff last week
Minutes before the surprise announcement a few crypto accounts shorted Bitcoin and other. Crypto currencies making a fortune - a company owned in large past by Trump sons was among those few who shorted crypto just prior to the announcement
When traders are wiped out through risky trades and unforeseen events - that’s one thing
If there is real manipulation and insider trading- by elected officials - that’s a corruption
I haven’t seen any comments from David Sacks - All in Pod man and Trump ‘s crypto czar
Or from Trump himself