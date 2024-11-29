FOR FREE PEOPLE

Thanksgiving offer: 25% off!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

It’s not just ‘Wicked.’ Pop music has been taken over by hyper-confident, tightly choreographed theater kids with something to prove. Evan Gardner for The Free Press.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the premiere of the film Wicked on November 18, 2024, in London. (Scott A. Garfitt via AP)

The Rise of the Theater Kids

It’s not just ‘Wicked.’ Pop music has been taken over by hyper-confident, tightly choreographed theater kids with something to prove.

By Evan Gardner

November 29, 2024

Not since Barbie has a movie been hyped more than Wicked. It’s inescapable on the algorithm; you cannot scroll without being assaulted by trailers, endless behind-the-scenes clips, and most entertaining of all, snippets of interviews with the co-stars of the movie, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, during their bizarre press junket that has seen the duo break out in song and break down in tears. A lot.

Perhaps offline you’ve noticed one of the film’s more than 400 brand partnerships, including Bloomingdale’s, Starbucks, and Lexus, or the Today show’s Wicked week. The movie has a hefty two hour, 40-minute runtime and a heftier $350 million budget for both films—Part II comes out next year—and it seems that the campaign will not cease until everyone with eyeballs turns into a raging theater kid.

The movie made $163 million in its opening weekend, making it the highest grossing adaptation of a Broadway musical ever. But that’s not the main way to measure its impact. Wicked’s success is not just a blockbuster; it marks the cultural triumph of the theater kid.

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments

Latest