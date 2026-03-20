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Jon Deur's avatar
Jon Deur
1h

We need to keep the filibuster, while at the same time expose it for what it is--nothing more than the minority stopping the majority from getting what it wants. The senate needs to go back to the talking filibuster. Make the minority pay a price for obstruction by forcing them to talk nonstop. Seeing senators spouting nonsense for hours or even days will show the country who it is that is really shutting down the government. Most Americans have never seen a real filibuster. Force the Dems to be the face of this absurdity and shift the blame to them--for a change.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

I literally wrote an article called 4 reasons not to watch the news. For one, the news has no benefit. It’s like gossip as someone commented. It gives you a perspective of how things may be going, but these things rarely ever impact your life. So if they don’t, why watch such news?

We spend so much time watching the news and get “informed” of gossip with no tangible value…but we think this is good: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/4-reasons-to-stop-watching-news-and

Don’t watch the news. It’s not good for you.

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