The Rise of Deepfake Porn

Rapid advances in AI technology mean that computers can now write stories, create art, compose music, and even pass the bar. And while this has led to much media hand-wringing over the end of mankind, there is an even more immediate threat: the rise of deepfake AI, which can project anyone’s likeness into a hyperrealistic video without their knowledge or permission. It can even turn a person into an unwitting porn star.

Just last week, this happened to a 28-year-old woman who appears on Twitch and YouTube under the handle QTCinderella.

In this piece, which originally appeared in Pirate Wires, River Page explains why we all need to wake up to the profound and dangerous implications of this new technology.

On January 30, QTCinderella went live on Twitch, the social media platform for gamers like her. Every month, hundreds of thousands of people pay to watch QTCinderella play video games, bake cakes and chat with her fans.

She’s used to being watched by strangers. But this time it was different.

Throughout the nearly four-minute clip, she cried, she choked on her words, she repeatedly said that she knew she shouldn’t be doing this, but that she “want[ed] to show people what pain looks like.” The video was raw.

She had just found out that a male Twitch streamer, known as Atrioc, had purchased AI deepfake porn of two other female streamers, Maya Higa and the massively popular Pokimane. After Atrioc inadvertently shared the name of the porn site with his viewers, QTCinderella discovered that her own likeness was also featured in videos on the site.

“Fuck the fucking internet. Fuck Atrioc for showing it to thousands of people. Fuck the people DMing me pictures of myself from that website. Fuck you all!” She wept, her face red, tears streaming.

“This is what it looks like to feel violated. This is what it looks like to feel taken advantage of, this is what it looks like to see yourself naked against your will being spread all over the internet. This is what it looks like.”

There was no catharsis. She ended the stream looking just as wounded as she did at the start. You can tell she hadn’t slept much before the stream, and wouldn’t sleep much after. It was brutal.

The video affected me deeply. I felt badly for her, and assumed everyone else would, too. (Atrioc himself quickly apologized for viewing and purchasing the porn, saying, “I got morbidly curious and I clicked something. It’s gross and I’m sorry.”)

Then I logged on to Twitter and realized that many others didn’t share my point of view.

Someone had posted a screengrab from the same video I’d just seen with the caption: “Millionaire internet streamer’s reaction to AI porn of herself. You won’t find more fragile people than popular internet personalities (especially women).” Bewildered, I quote-tweeted it, saying—hyperbolically—that “if you can’t understand why someone would feel violated and upset by this you should be in jail.” The tweet went viral, which was a surprise for me. The sheer number of responses to my tweet created what amounts to a virtual focus group on deepfake porn, and the results are worth exploring.

Although the type of hyperrealistic AI porn that portrays people who don’t actually exist in real life, like in these images, has dominated the discourse over the last few days, it rarely elicits the frank, emotional responses from regular people that deepfake porn does. People can just joke about the mistakes a computer makes when it tries to create a woman from scratch—the imperfections, the extra fingers.

People in my mentions responded quite differently when confronted with the possibility that the face on the fake porn could be theirs. They daydreamed about it. And base human emotions came out, such as violent fantasies of revenge directed at whoever would create these media.

People insisted that something be done. People insisted nothing can be done. One asked, it’s the internet; been here long? People called for laws. The French government banned the tweet I quote-tweeted.

Some noted that people have been making fake porn of celebrities for a long time. Others pointed out how massively the technology has improved, and how realistic deepfakes can be nowadays, especially if the person watching someone wasn’t familiar with the person in them. Some people said others need to be able to accept the consequences of “living their lives in full publicity.”

The identitarian clown car arrived. The misogyny I quote-tweeted provoked misandry in response. “Not all men. But… somehow always a man.” Ethno-narcissism arrived at nine in the morning in the form of a Persian feeling sorry for himself and mocking Westerners for finding “a brand-new, high-level complexified way of ‘ feeling violated.’”

Multiple people (to the misandrists’ credit, virtually all of them men) were bewildered that anyone would actually be bothered by finding out there was deepfake porn of themselves online. Basically, some version of: If it’s not real, and I know it’s not real, why would it matter? Some said they’d be flattered; I believe them. A pattern emerged of men so deprived of sexual attention that they actually did seem to see QTCinderella’s plight as enviable in some way.

AI is making it clear that pure, unqualified techno-optimism is, at least in part, the domain of sociopaths and incels. From what I’ve seen here, they’re the only ones who don’t seem to have any reservations about where things are headed. Everyone else is scared, angry, or despondent. They think something must be done, or that nothing can be done.

Perhaps something could be done, but nothing has been so far. There’s a federal revenge porn law that allows victims of nonconsensual porn to file lawsuits against perpetrators, but the law doesn’t address deepfakes specifically. A federal law should be in place. Will it stop deepfake porn? Not completely. Federal law hasn’t eliminated the production and distribution of child pornography either, but the enforcement of those laws has driven the practice to the extreme margins and has attached a heavy cost to participating in the trade. Such a law could make deepfakes rare and limit their distribution, in turn limiting the harm inflicted onto victims. People would be wise to demand such a law.

Until then, things will only get worse.

