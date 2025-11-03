It’s Monday, November 3. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Tina Brown goes behind the scenes of the fight between the Palace and the prince. The scientists who want to make real-life zombies. How one cheeky TV ad may have scuppered the U.S.-Canada trade deal. And more.
But first: The right’s very ugly, very high-stakes fight over Jew hatred.
The MAGA right is at war with itself over Jews—and the stakes are “existential.” That’s the assessment of Senator Ted Cruz.
The rock-ribbed conservative has been doing something unusual lately: training his fire on fellow right-wingers, and sounding the alarm over rising antisemitism, conspiratorial thinking, and what Cruz calls “bilious bigotry and rage.”
Cruz sat down with The Free Press’s Peter Savodnik last Thursday to explain why he’s so concerned. The interview could hardly have been more timely. Earlier that day, Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation—once one of the defining institutions of the American right—issued a video message defending Tucker Carlson’s podcast interview with white supremacist troll Nick Fuentes.
As Eli Lake reports for us today, the backlash was swift, with Heritage staffers and board members angry at Roberts for aligning their institution with Carlson and his decision to invite an out-and-out racist for a softball interview. It is, says Eli, a sign of things to come.
Today, read Eli on the fault lines at the Heritage Foundation and why they are a preview of a coming MAGA civil war.
Peter’s profile of Ted Cruz, a combatant in that fight who thinks that if his side loses, “we will have lost our country,” is not to be missed.
Our third offering on the recrudescence of right-wing antisemitism comes from Samuel Goldman. He dives into the history of “Christian Zionism”—something that Carlson called a “brain virus” during his interview with Fuentes. “They’re Christian Zionists. Like, what is that?” Carlson asked Fuentes. Samuel offers a slightly more informed answer to that question than either of them managed. Read it here:
And for more on this story, don’t miss some of our other recent work, including Mary Eberstadt on “Why Antisemitism Is ‘Moral Pornography’,” Eli Lake on “How Nick Fuentes Went Mainstream,” Seth Dillon on “The Foolishness of ‘No Enemies to the Right’,” Liel Leibovitz on “MAGA’s False Patriots,” and Erick Erickson on “The Moral Rot Eating the American Right.”
—The Editors
Donald Trump said Sunday that U.S. troops “could be” used in Nigeria after he threatened military action in the country over the persecution of Christians. “They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” he said. On Saturday, Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare for possible action. He added, on social media: “WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”
As the shutdown enters its second month, delayed flights are growing more common as unpaid air traffic controllers and aviation staff miss multiple paychecks. Vice President J.D. Vance warned of “disaster” if more workers stop showing up. Trump offered little sign of concessions on Sunday. “If they don’t vote, that’s their problem,” he said in an interview on 60 Minutes.
President Trump also told 60 Minutes war with Venezuela was “unlikely,” but refused to rule out land strikes, and recently confirmed authorizing covert CIA operations in the country. Asked whether he thought Nicolás Maduro’s days as president of the country were numbered, he said “I think so, yeah.”
Early voting in New York City’s mayoral race closed with over 735,000 ballots—four times 2021’s total—cast. Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa, and front-runner Zohran Mamdani crisscrossed the boroughs Sunday, splitting endorsements and trading barbs. Election day is Tuesday.
A 32-year-old British man is the sole suspect in a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire, England, on Saturday evening. Saturday’s Doncaster–London train stabbing left a London North Eastern Railway staff member in critical condition and ten others hospitalized. The driver of the train, Andrew Johnson, has been praised for a quick diversion to Huntingdon that enabled armed officers to board within minutes.
Police are searching for two suspects after an explosion at Harvard Medical School early on Saturday morning. No one was injured and there was no structural damage to the building, but police say it was “intentional.”
Trump called late-night host Seth Meyers a “deranged lunatic” whose anti-Trump rhetoric is “probably illegal,” after Meyers mocked his fondness for steam catapults. (Jokes about the president are not illegal.)
The Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 5–4 in an 11-inning thriller to clinch the World Series on Saturday to become the MLB’s first back-to-back champions in 25 years.
