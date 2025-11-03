It’s Monday, November 3. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Tina Brown goes behind the scenes of the fight between the Palace and the prince. The scientists who want to make real-life zombies. How one cheeky TV ad may have scuppered the U.S.-Canada trade deal. And more.

But first: The right’s very ugly, very high-stakes fight over Jew hatred.

The MAGA right is at war with itself over Jews—and the stakes are “existential.” That’s the assessment of Senator Ted Cruz.

The rock-ribbed conservative has been doing something unusual lately: training his fire on fellow right-wingers, and sounding the alarm over rising antisemitism, conspiratorial thinking, and what Cruz calls “bilious bigotry and rage.”

Cruz sat down with The Free Press’s Peter Savodnik last Thursday to explain why he’s so concerned. The interview could hardly have been more timely. Earlier that day, Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation—once one of the defining institutions of the American right—issued a video message defending Tucker Carlson’s podcast interview with white supremacist troll Nick Fuentes.

As Eli Lake reports for us today, the backlash was swift, with Heritage staffers and board members angry at Roberts for aligning their institution with Carlson and his decision to invite an out-and-out racist for a softball interview. It is, says Eli, a sign of things to come.

Today, read Eli on the fault lines at the Heritage Foundation and why they are a preview of a coming MAGA civil war.

Peter’s profile of Ted Cruz, a combatant in that fight who thinks that if his side loses, “we will have lost our country,” is not to be missed.

Our third offering on the recrudescence of right-wing antisemitism comes from Samuel Goldman. He dives into the history of “Christian Zionism”—something that Carlson called a “brain virus” during his interview with Fuentes. “They’re Christian Zionists. Like, what is that?” Carlson asked Fuentes. Samuel offers a slightly more informed answer to that question than either of them managed. Read it here:

Read Tucker Carlson Is Wrong About Christian Zionism

And for more on this story, don’t miss some of our other recent work, including Mary Eberstadt on “Why Antisemitism Is ‘Moral Pornography’,” Eli Lake on “How Nick Fuentes Went Mainstream,” Seth Dillon on “The Foolishness of ‘No Enemies to the Right’,” Liel Leibovitz on “MAGA’s False Patriots,” and Erick Erickson on “The Moral Rot Eating the American Right.”

—The Editors

How King Charles Ended Prince Andrew Tina Brown After one too many bad headlines about the Epstein scandal, King Charles has finally stripped his brother Andrew, formerly known as Prince, of all his royal titles. Tina Brown reports on the palace intrigue behind the decision—and has the inside story of the king who chose the crown over blood. Read full story

Wall Street’s AI Obsession Makes Perfect Sense Tyler Cowen Last Tuesday, the S&P 500 hit record highs even though 80 percent of the stocks in the index fell. Why? Because AI-related companies are going gangbusters. For some, that’s a sign of an AI bubble. But Tyler Cowen says: Don’t sweat it. Read his latest column to learn why the imbalance that has so many so worried is actually a sign of strength. Read full story

If SNAP Benefits End, Food Pantries Will Be Desperate, Too Tanner Nau Are Americans really going to start to feel the impact of the government shutdown? Food stamp benefits were paused on November 1, and 42 million could lose the funds they rely on to feed their families. Tanner Nau reports from Washington, D.C., on the families bracing for empty EBT accounts and the food banks scrambling to pick up the slack. Read full story

How One Ad Sank U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Rupa Subramanya When Ontario Premier Doug Ford aired a Reagan-themed anti-tariff ad during the World Series, it was meant as a cheeky jab at Trump. Instead, it might have torpedoed a U.S.-Canada trade deal. In the days following, Canadian PM Mark Carney scrambled to apologize to Trump and undo the damage. But Ford doubled down, calling the ad a success. Read Rupa Subramanya on how hurt feelings may have killed a favorable trade deal, and how Ottawa is scrambling for a plan B. Read full story

Live from New York: Election Night 2025

Join Will Rahn and Reihan Salam for live commentary as results come in from key races in New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, and more—featuring insights from journalists, analysts, and surprise guests. You won’t want to miss this one. Click here to set a reminder on your calendar and tune in live tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Conversations with Coleman: Hormones, Ideology, and the Cost of Dissent with Carole Hooven

If you’re a longtime reader of The Free Press, you might recognize the name Carole Hooven. She was the evolutionary biologist pressured out of Harvard in 2023 for stating that sex is binary. Today on Conversations with Coleman, she unpacks what the research really shows about sex differences, why activists distort it, and how to protect scientific inquiry from mob rule. Click here to watch their conversation, and be sure to follow Conversations with Coleman wherever you get your podcasts.

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025, in Japan. (Andrew Harnik via Getty Images)

Donald Trump said Sunday that U.S. troops “could be” used in Nigeria after he threatened military action in the country over the persecution of Christians. “They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” he said. On Saturday, Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare for possible action. He added, on social media: “WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

As the shutdown enters its second month, delayed flights are growing more common as unpaid air traffic controllers and aviation staff miss multiple paychecks. Vice President J.D. Vance warned of “disaster” if more workers stop showing up. Trump offered little sign of concessions on Sunday. “If they don’t vote, that’s their problem,” he said in an interview on 60 Minutes.