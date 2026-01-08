America turns 250 this year. Which feels like a good time to check in on one of our most fragile national institutions: the joke. For our yearlong celebration of America’s birthday, we’re toasting Lady Liberty—and roasting her too.

Join The Free Press and the legendary Comedy Cellar for an afternoon of stand-up from comedians who still believe in saying the wrong thing out loud.

Hosted and curated by fearless veteran comic Judy Gold, the February 1 lineup includes iconic Colin Quinn alongside other sharp, hilarious voices taking on America—its ideals, its contradictions, and whether comedy will survive in our censorious era.

After that, we’ll close out the night with a candid roundtable led by Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman, where comics will unpack free speech, cancel culture, and why comedy clubs have quietly become one of the last places in American life where disagreement is not only tolerated, but funny.

This New York City event will sell out quickly. Don’t delay!



Paid Free Press subscribers get exclusive presale access until Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, when tickets go live to the general public. To get early access, become a paid subscriber now.

This event is a part of The Free Press’s yearlong celebration of America at 250, where we examine where we’ve come from, where we are, and where we’re going.