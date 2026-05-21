With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. He writes a daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is a reputational arsonist. Yesterday’s fire set by him involved the minister visiting an Ashdod detention center holding the latest batch of Gaza flotilla activists.

In a video posted on social media by Ben-Gvir himself, he paraded around bound and bowed detainees, waved the Israeli flag, and blasted the national anthem—shouting “Welcome to Israel” in Hebrew. It immediately caught the attention of Israel’s enemies, as well as friends and even those at the top of the government. On social media at least, the response was almost entirely negative, with rebukes from the foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, and even Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who described the treatment of the activists as “not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”