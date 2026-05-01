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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
24mEdited

Guns don’t kill people; people with guns kill people.

Americans have always had a lot of guns without this mad gun violence that has escalated in the 21st century.

Why is that? Could it be that No lives matter anymore?

That’s the answer we need to answer to stop this madness: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/no-lives-matter-anymore-what-happened?r=76q58&utm_medium=ios

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
33m

Had we kept the term limits language from our original constitution, Articles of the Confederation, we would not be in this mess with geriatric self serving and now very rich senators and representatives NOT representing us, and representing and enriching themselves with our tax money: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/the-articles-of-the-confederation?r=76q58&utm_medium=ios

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