With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. He writes a daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

“How much time do I have?”

“Between an hour and two months,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu answered.

The question came from Shlomi Binder, head of Aman—the Israel Defense Forces’ intelligence branch. It is the question no one seems able to answer: How much longer will this war with Iran go on?

“I don’t want to see it go on too long,” President Donald Trump told CNN on March 2. “I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule.”

Well—happy March 27. We’ve now reached the four-week mark, more than doubling the length of the June war. As for being “ahead of schedule”—to channel Ronald Reagan, you should never expect the government to be on time.